Pope Francis writes letter of guidance to Alex Zanardi right after horror crash

The 53-12 months-previous Zanardi, who experienced both of those his legs amputated following a motor racing incident almost 20 several years ago, missing manage of his handbike whilst competing in a relay race in Tuscany, Italy.
In the hand-published letter posted by Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Pope Francis praised Zanardi for living daily life to the fullest and for supplying a “lesson in humanity.”
“Thank you for providing power to those who had lost it. In this painful minute I am close to you, I pray for you and your relatives. Could the Lord bless you and Our Lady maintain you.”
Pursuing the incident, Zanardi was airlifted to the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena where by he underwent three hours of emergency neurological operation for facial head injuries.
The healthcare facility mentioned the Italian’s issue had remained “stationary” just after his fifth night considering the fact that the crash.
“The affected person is constantly sedated, intubated and mechanically ventilated and the prognosis continues to be private,” go through the statement.
Zanardi’s son, Niccolo, posted a image on Instagram Wednesday of what seems to be him keeping onto his father’s hand.