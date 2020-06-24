Pope Francis writes letter of guidance to Alex Zanardi right after horror crash

The 53-12 months-previous Zanardi, who experienced both of those his legs amputated following a motor racing incident almost 20 several years ago, missing manage of his handbike whilst competing in a relay race in Tuscany, Italy.

In the hand-published letter posted by Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Pope Francis praised Zanardi for living daily life to the fullest and for supplying a “lesson in humanity.”

“Your story is an case in point of how to start once again immediately after a sudden halt. By means of activity you have shown how to live daily life as protagonists, earning disability a lesson in humanity,” he wrote

“Thank you for providing power to those who had lost it. In this painful minute I am close to you, I pray for you and your relatives. Could the Lord bless you and Our Lady maintain you.”