Marge Schott: The College of Cincinnati College of Cincinnati structures will no longer bear the identify of Reds owner who made use of racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic slurs

The university’s baseball stadium, as properly as a portion of its archives library, will no longer bear Marge Schott’s title. Schott, a former operator of the Cincinnati Reds who died in 2004, frequently used racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic slurs.

“Marge Schott’s history of racism and bigotry stands at stark odds with our University’s main dedication to dignity, equity and inclusion,” University of Cincinnati President Neville G. Pinto mentioned in a statement.

The university’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted to get rid of her name from the stadium and a segment in the university’s archives library this 7 days following a petition from alumni and present-day university student athletes urged the college to strip her legacy from the stadium.

“I hope this action serves as an enduring reminder that we are unable to stay silent or indifferent when it appear to prejudice, hate or inequity,” Pinto said. “More than ever, our globe desires us to convert our values into real and long lasting action.”