Labourers Group UP Station, No Social Distancing, MP Says “Can Happen”

The labourers from Uttar Pradesh are on way to Bihar, where they operate in brick kilns.

Lucknow:

Footage from the Aligarh railway station in western Uttar Pradesh shot on Tuesday afternoon reveals zero social distancing as hundreds of labourers and their family members from Aligarh and adjoining districts collected to board trains sure for Bihar exactly where they do the job in brick kilns.

Cellphone videos from the station display hundreds of labourers — men, girls and children — with sacks on their heads gathered outside the railway station, going inside of little by little. A different online video reveals a lot more people sitting down next to each individual other on the floor as the queue moves at a slow speed. Both videos make it distinct that no social distancing norms are managed.

A 3rd movie demonstrates a group of policemen directing a queue of labourers and their families within the railway station, but once again with no social distancing.

Requested about the absence of social distancing at a time when there is a surge in coronavirus scenarios throughout Uttar Pradesh and the rest of the state, Rajvir Diler, BJP parliamentarian from the adjoining Hathras district, who was at the station to flag off the Bihar-bound trains, pleaded helplessness.

“When crowds are more and the space is fewer, this can occur. We are attempting to handle the situation,” the MP explained.

“All a few trains are going to Gaya in Bihar. We are hoping to implement social distancing, but the labourers have a lot of baggage and there are lots of children. We have sanitised the trains effectively way too,” Kuldev Singh, a senior governing administration formal current at the railway station, advised the media.

READ  European Union mulls advice to block tourists, which include Us residents, owing to coronavirus
