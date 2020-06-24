George R.R. Martin suggests he is generating progress on new Sport of Thrones book

George R.R. Martin says he is making progress on new Game of Thrones book

“I have to confess, soon after fifty percent a 12 months of pandemic, I am demonstrating signals of cabin fever. If very little else, the enforced isolation has aided me generate. I am shelling out extensive hours every single working day on THE WINDS OF Wintertime, and earning constant progress,” George R.R. Martin, writer of the series, tweeted Wednesday early morning.

Though the Game of Thrones collection concluded more than a yr ago, supporters are nonetheless reeling from a controversial finale. Followers of the display even produced a Adjust.org petition urging HBO to re-make the ultimate period. (HBO is owned by WarnerMedia, CNN’s dad or mum enterprise.)
Martin, who prefers to use an obsolete disk operating technique (DOS) as a substitute of a modern-day personal computer, is at this time isolating in “an real cabin in the mountains” and hopes to complete his very long-awaited fantasy novel “The Winds of Winter season” by future 12 months.
On his weblog, Martin discussed that his "enforced isolation" has aided him publish, and that he is "creating continuous progress" with the story.

Publishers have been waiting for “The Winds of Winter season”, the penultimate book in the collection prior to “A Aspiration of Spring”, given that the publication of “A Dance With Dragons” in 2011.

Followers across the globe are eagerly seeing Martin’s progress. In moments as dark as these, we could all use a minimal much more magic.

