George R.R. Martin suggests he is generating progress on new Sport of Thrones book

“I have to confess, soon after fifty percent a 12 months of pandemic, I am demonstrating signals of cabin fever. If very little else, the enforced isolation has aided me generate. I am shelling out extensive hours every single working day on THE WINDS OF Wintertime, and earning constant progress,” George R.R. Martin, writer of the series, tweeted Wednesday early morning.

Publishers have been waiting for “The Winds of Winter season”, the penultimate book in the collection prior to “A Aspiration of Spring”, given that the publication of “A Dance With Dragons” in 2011.

Followers across the globe are eagerly seeing Martin’s progress. In moments as dark as these, we could all use a minimal much more magic.