Ex-Wirecard CEO Markus Braun unveiled on $5.6 million bail

Previous Wirecard CEO Markus Braun was launched on bail following his arrest in link with the payments company’s $2.1 billion accounting scandal, reports say.

Braun, 50, posted his bail of 5 million euros ($5.6 million) on Tuesday, a day after he turned himself in to German prosecutors who accused him of falsifying cash flow to make Wirecard more eye-catching to buyers, in accordance to a number of information reports.

Munich prosecutors lifted an arrest warrant versus Braun, who resigned from Wirecard very last week, even as they ongoing to examine him, Reuters noted. Authorities say he used bogus revenue from transactions to inflate Wirecard’s product sales quantity and belongings.

Braun was arrested the similar working day Wirecard admitted 1.9 billion euros that went lacking from its accounts probable hardly ever existed. That followed the payment processor’s Thursday revelation that its auditor refused to indication off on its 2019 accounts in excess of the missing dollars, kickstarting a downward spiral.

German prosecutors are also probing the rest of Wirecard’s former administration board — including ex-chief functioning officer Jan Marsalek, whom the company fired Monday, the Money Times documented. Marsalek is explained to be in the Philippines and hunting for documents to obvious up the scenario, in accordance to Germany’s Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

The substantial accounting scandal has brought on Wirecard’s inventory price tag to plunge additional than 80 percent in just 5 investing days. The company’s shares ended up trading below 15 euros Wednesday early morning, down from about 191 euros in 2018.