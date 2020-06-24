Choreographer Saroj Khan Hospitalised, Exams Destructive For COVID-19

Saroj Khan was hospitalised on Saturday. (courtesy thefilmyofficial)

Highlights “She is great and recovering,” a supply explained to PTI

“She is possible to be discharged in a day or two,” the source added

Saroj Khan is admitted at Guru Nanak Medical center in Mumbai

New Delhi:

Bollywood dance choreographer Saroj Khan was hospitalised on Saturday in Mumbai. According to news agency PTI, the 71-12 months-old choreographer complained of respiratory concerns right after which she was taken to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra. A source close to Saroj Khan’s family informed PTI that a COVID-19 test was finished which turned out to be damaging. “She is high-quality now and recovering. She had breathing concerns and was taken to hospital for that. Her COVID-19 check was finished which turned out adverse. She does not have any symptoms. She is most likely to be discharged in a day or two,” the source advised PTI.

Saroj Khan, just one of the most prominent dance choreographers of the film industry, started her career as an assistant choreographer ahead of choreographing the dance sequences for the 1974 film Geeta Mera Naam. Saroj Khan shot to fame immediately after she choreographed Sridevi’s dance sequence for the track Hawa Hawai in the 1987 film Mr India. Saroj Khan has choreographed much more than 2000 tunes until day. She is ideal-identified for her choreography for evergreen tracks these as Ek Do Teenager from Tezaab, Dola Re from Devdas, Yeh Ishq Haaye from Jab We Fulfilled and lots of a lot more. Her very last choreography for a theatrical release was Madhuri Dixit’s dance sequence for the song Tabaah Hogaye in the 2019 film Kalank.

Saroj Khan won 3 National Awards for Very best Choreography for her function in Devdas, Jab We Met and the 2007 Tamil film Shringaram. She has also featured as a decide in different Tv set dance actuality demonstrates these types of as Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nachle Ve With Saroj Khan.

(With inputs from PTI)