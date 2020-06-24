Charlize Theron denies she was engaged to Sean Penn

But Theron now says it wasn’t correct.

The “Bombshell” star appeared on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM exhibit Monday and informed Stern “I did not ‘almost get married to Sean.'”

“No, we dated, that was actually all we did, we dated,” Theron reported.

CNN has reached out to reps for Penn for remark.

The few reportedly were an merchandise right until they split in 2015.

“It was a marriage, for certain. We had been certainly exceptional, but it was for barely a 12 months,” Theron told Stern. “We in no way moved in. I was hardly ever going to marry him. It was practically nothing like that.”

It truly is not the initial time Theron has tried to established the document straight about her connection with Penn.

In 2015 Us Weekly reported that she finished issues with Penn by no for a longer period responding to his texts and phone calls which landed her in a New York Periods article speaking about the strategy of “ghosting.”
She denied it through an job interview with Wall Road Journal’s journal.

“We were being in a relationship and then it failed to function anymore,” Theron stated at the time. “And we equally resolved to independent. That is it.”

Finally the mother of two instructed “Amusement Tonight” she was “shockingly accessible” and completely ready to modify that.
“I have been one for 10 decades, it really is not a lengthy shot,” she said. “Somebody just requires to increase a pair and action up.”
