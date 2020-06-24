Ben Higgins rewatched his year of ‘The Bachelor’ and is ashamed

Higgins obtained the chance to do a retrospective of his 2016 period for the duration of Monday night’s episode of “The Bachelor: The Biggest Seasons – At any time!”
The previous Denver small business analyst upset some in Bachelor Country right after he explained to two contestants, Jojo Fletcher and Lauren Bushnell, that he was in really like with them.
“It was tricky observing it back,” Higgins explained to “GMA.” “Largely for the reason that I try to remember 26-year-outdated me and how significantly I felt the environment was falling in on me. And then how significantly these gals would be harm.”
He finally proposed on the show to Bushnell, but the pair break up in 2017.
Higgins experienced type words for his previous enjoy.
“There is an appreciation of that romance and what it taught me and hopefully what it taught her,” he mentioned. “I consider I am a far better man for it.”
One person who can testify to that is his new fiancée Jessica Clark.
The couple bought engaged in March and Higgins shared the information on his confirmed Instagram account.
He also praised Clark, who is co-owner of the fitness companies SweatNET Nashville and SweatNET Denver.
“I desire the world could know her extra than they know me mainly because she is some thing specific,” Higgins claimed.