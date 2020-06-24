Barcelona opera property performs to hundreds of plants

It really is not unusual for performances at Barcelona’s Gran Teatre del Liceu opera residence to be bought out, but musicians performed to an strange viewers on Monday to mark Spain’s lifting of lockdown — as countless numbers of vegetation crammed its seats.

The function was the do the job of conceptual artist Eugenio Ampudia and included a effectiveness from the UceLi Quartet string quartet.

A overall of 2,292 plants ended up packed into the theater, although the string quartet performed Puccini’s “Crisantemi,” in accordance to a statement from the Liceu.

Although people were being not present in the audience, spectators could check out the “Concierto para el bioceno” by way of livestream.

The famed opera residence mentioned in the statement that it “welcomes and prospects a hugely symbolic act that defends the price of art, tunes and nature as a letter of introduction to our return to exercise.”

The vegetation were being brought in from close by nurseries and each and every just one will be donated to a healthcare worker from the Medical center Clinic of Barcelona.

The plants will be donated to clinic personnel. Credit: Emilio Morenatti/AP

The opera home included in the assertion that, following this “odd, distressing period of time,” organizers required to “offer us a distinct perspective for our return to exercise, a perspective that delivers us nearer to anything as critical as our romantic relationship with character.”

Spain’s coronavirus point out of unexpected emergency compelled the Liceu to suspend its software of functions in mid-March.

The country’s point out of emergency finished on Sunday and cultural venues can now reopen with a limited number of spectators.

Around the environment, performers are contending with limits imposed for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some have tried using streaming on line, other folks have played at generate-in movie theaters , and a few have even booked to engage in in empty stadiums.