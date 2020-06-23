The Segway is formally in excess of

But final year the Segway PT accounted for only 1.5% of Ninebot’s revenue, according to Tony Ho, vice president of world wide enterprise advancement at Segway. With a price tag tag beginning at $6,000 and occasionally achieving $10,000, only law enforcement departments and tour groups could manage it, he said.

Prior to the Segway, Kamen produced a name for himself as an inventor of clinical gadgets such as a moveable insulin pump. The Segway PT venture grew out of his do the job in the 1990s on a self-balancing wheelchair.

The Segway PT was in advance of its time, but not just in a excellent way. The selling price tag was a big barrier to adoption, coming in at $4,950 when it was to start with released. Batteries, which originally cost far more than $1,000, have been much too expensive to make a more very affordable edition. For a long time, the enterprise struggled to cut down the rate. Rates basically amplified, probably due to inflation and new off-roading attributes, in accordance to Ho. Because 2001, 140,000 PTs have been sold, according to a Segway spokesman.

Instead than currently being amazing and earth-shifting, the Segway made a nerdy status.

As previous Segway personnel Matt Gelbwaks instructed CNN in a 2018 profile of the firm , “There was a substantial dork factor.”

Kamen, who did not straight away reply to a ask for for comment, told CNN Business enterprise in 2018 that Segway proceeds to be the undertaking that most folks know him for.

“No subject what else I do in everyday living,” he stated, “I am the Segway male.”