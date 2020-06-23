‘Spongebob’ film to bypass theaters, head straight to streaming

Animated children flick “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” will bypass movie theaters and rather debut on high quality movie-on-desire early future 12 months.

The future launch from Paramount and Nickelodeon previously experienced been slated to hit the silver display on Aug. 7, and was amid the to start with batch of Hollywood motion pictures scheduled to perform in theaters when they get started reopening from coronavirus lockdowns following month. ViacomCBS, which owns Paramount and Nickelodeon, announced the shifted programs on Monday.

Universal Photographs was the first to snub movie theaters in March when it unveiled “Trolls: World Tour” straight to electronic rental on platforms like Apple Tv, Google Perform and Amazon Primary Online video for $19.99. The studio also deployed the exact same launch tactic with “The King of Staten Island,” a new comedy directed by Judd Apatow that had been scheduled to hit theaters on June 19.

Upon looking at the streaming good results of “Trolls,” AT&T-owned rival Warner Bros. released its approaching kids’ flick “Scoob!” straight to digital on May well 15, the day it would have strike theaters, for $19.99 to hire or $24.99 to obtain.

Cinema theater chains like AMC and Regal have criticized the go and threatened Common Photos in certain, noting that they would boycott films from the studio if they continued to disregard the theatrical launch window. So much, those threats have not materialized, as film chains are concentrating on reopening their beleaguered businesses future month.

In the meantime studios, which are owned by larger sized media conglomerates that function their very own streaming solutions, have to have a constant flow of new written content. The new “SpongeBob” motion picture will not only locate a house on its parent company’s streaming assistance, CBS All Entry, but all prior Tv set seasons of “Spongebob Squarepants” will also start on the service in early 2021.