Novak Djokovic exams favourable for coronavirus right after Adria Tour celebration

by June 23, 2020
The Adria Tour, which took place in Zadar final weekend, has been mired in controversy immediately after the last was canceled next Grigor Dimitrov’s optimistic test.

Djokovic, the world No.1 tennis star who was scheduled to enjoy in Sunday’s closing, verified Tuesday that both equally he and his wife Jelena had also examined good for Covid-19 on returning residence to Serbia, while his kid’s outcomes ended up negative.

In a assertion launched on his web site, Djokovic defended organizing the Adria Tour, a 4-stage charity function hosted in the Balkans.

“It was all born with a philanthropic thought, to direct all lifted money in the direction of men and women in require and it warmed my coronary heart to see how all people strongly responded to this,” reported the 17-time grand slam champion.

“We structured the event at the second when the virus has weakened, believing that the problems for hosting the Tour experienced been achieved.

“Unfortunately, this virus is nevertheless current, and it is a new reality that we are continue to understanding to cope and reside with.

“I am hoping matters will relieve with time so we can all resume lives the way they were. I am incredibly sorry for every unique scenario of an infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s well being situation and that everyone will be fine.”

Djokovic extra that he would stay in self-isolation for the future 14 days and have a different take a look at in 5 days’ time.

‘Boneheaded’

With the ATP Tour suspended until eventually August 14, the Adria Tour started out in Serbia previously this thirty day period and the two gatherings have taken spot with lovers in attendance.

The eight gamers competing in Zadar very last weekend were photographed in near physical proximity, posing for shots and taking part in basketball with each other. Croatian Borna Coric verified he had also examined constructive for coronavirus.

Tennis players pose for photos during the Adria Tour event in Zadar, Croatia. Coric, Dimitrov and Djokovic all later tested positive for coronavirus, while Zverev returned a negative test.

Fellow participant Nick Kyrgios named the choice to host the Tour “boneheaded,” even though tennis wonderful Chris Evert pointed out the deficiency of social distancing in between gamers.

“All the things we did in the earlier thirty day period, we did with a pure heart and honest intentions,” Djokovic’s assertion also reported in regards to the Adria Tour.

“Our event intended to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion in the course of the location.

“The Tour has been made to aid each set up and up-and-coming tennis gamers from Southeastern Europe to attain access to some competitive tennis though the various tours are on hold owing to the Covid-19 scenario.”

