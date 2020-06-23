Novak Djokovic checks beneficial for coronavirus immediately after Adria Tour event

Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus after Adria Tour event
The Adria Tour, which took spot in Zadar final weekend, has been mired in controversy just after the remaining was canceled following Grigor Dimitrov’s good check.

Djokovic, the environment No.1 tennis star who was scheduled to engage in in Sunday’s last, confirmed Tuesday that the two he and his spouse Jelena experienced also tested constructive for Covid-19 upon returning property to Serbia, although his kid’s benefits were destructive.

In a statement introduced on his web page, Djokovic defended arranging the Adria Tour, a four-stage charity event hosted in the Balkans.

“It was all born with a philanthropic idea, to immediate all elevated cash in the direction of men and women in need and it warmed my coronary heart to see how every person strongly responded to this,” reported the 17-time grand slam champion.

“We structured the event at the minute when the virus has weakened, believing that the ailments for internet hosting the Tour experienced been achieved.

“Sadly, this virus is continue to present, and it is a new truth that we are continue to finding out to cope and reside with.

“I am hoping things will relieve with time so we can all resume lives the way they were. I am very sorry for each individual personal circumstance of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s well being predicament and that anyone will be great.”

Djokovic extra that he would continue to be in self-isolation for the future 14 times and have yet another take a look at in 5 days’ time.

‘Boneheaded’

With the ATP Tour suspended until finally August 14, the Adria Tour commenced in Serbia earlier this month and both situations have taken position with lovers in attendance.

The eight gamers competing in Zadar past weekend were photographed in close bodily proximity, posing for shots and taking part in basketball together. Croatian Borna Coric verified he experienced also examined good for coronavirus.

Tennis players pose for photos during the Adria Tour event in Zadar, Croatia. Coric, Dimitrov and Djokovic all later tested positive for coronavirus, while Zverev returned a negative test.

Fellow participant Nick Kyrgios called the selection to host the Tour “boneheaded,” whilst tennis fantastic Chris Evert pointed out the deficiency of social distancing concerning gamers.

“Every little thing we did in the past thirty day period, we did with a pure coronary heart and honest intentions,” Djokovic’s assertion also stated in regards to the Adria Tour.

“Our tournament intended to unite and share a concept of solidarity and compassion throughout the region.

“The Tour has been intended to help each set up and up-and-coming tennis players from Southeastern Europe to get accessibility to some competitive tennis whilst the many excursions are on maintain owing to the Covid-19 predicament.”

June 23, 2020
