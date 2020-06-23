Novak Djokovic checks beneficial for coronavirus immediately after Adria Tour event

The Adria Tour, which took spot in Zadar final weekend, has been mired in controversy just after the remaining was canceled following Grigor Dimitrov’s good check.

Djokovic, the environment No.1 tennis star who was scheduled to engage in in Sunday’s last, confirmed Tuesday that the two he and his spouse Jelena experienced also tested constructive for Covid-19 upon returning property to Serbia, although his kid’s benefits were destructive.

In a statement introduced on his web page, Djokovic defended arranging the Adria Tour, a four-stage charity event hosted in the Balkans.