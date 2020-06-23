Novak Djokovic assessments beneficial for coronavirus following Adria Tour celebration

The Adria Tour, which took position in Zadar past weekend, has been mired in controversy just after the closing was canceled next Grigor Dimitrov’s beneficial check.

Djokovic, who was scheduled to engage in in Sunday’s ultimate, verified Tuesday that both of those he and his spouse Jelena experienced also tested constructive for Covid-19 upon returning house to Serbia, even though his kid’s success were being adverse.

In a assertion produced on his web site, Djokovic defended arranging the Adria Tour, a four-stage charity function hosted in the Balkans.

“It was all born with a philanthropic notion, to direct all elevated money towards men and women in require and it warmed my coronary heart to see how all people strongly responded to this,” stated the earth No. 1 tennis star.