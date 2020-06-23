Novak Djokovic assessments beneficial for coronavirus following Adria Tour celebration

Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus after Adria Tour event
The Adria Tour, which took position in Zadar past weekend, has been mired in controversy just after the closing was canceled next Grigor Dimitrov’s beneficial check.

Djokovic, who was scheduled to engage in in Sunday’s ultimate, verified Tuesday that both of those he and his spouse Jelena experienced also tested constructive for Covid-19 upon returning house to Serbia, even though his kid’s success were being adverse.

In a assertion produced on his web site, Djokovic defended arranging the Adria Tour, a four-stage charity function hosted in the Balkans.

“It was all born with a philanthropic notion, to direct all elevated money towards men and women in require and it warmed my coronary heart to see how all people strongly responded to this,” stated the earth No. 1 tennis star.

“We arranged the tournament at the second when the virus has weakened, believing that the ailments for web hosting the Tour had been achieved.

“However, this virus is nonetheless existing, and it is a new truth that we are nevertheless finding out to cope and dwell with.

“I am hoping factors will simplicity with time so we can all resume life the way they were being. I am exceptionally sorry for every single specific situation of an infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s wellness situation and that all people will be fine.”

Djokovic additional that he would continue being in self-isolation for the following 14 times and have an additional exam in 5 days’ time.

‘Boneheaded’

The Adria Tour began in Serbia before this thirty day period while the ATP Tour is suspended until eventually August 14 and both equally events took location with admirers in attendance.

The eight gamers competing in Zadar final weekend had been photographed in near physical proximity, posing for shots and enjoying basketball alongside one another. Croatian Borna Coric verified he experienced also examined good for coronavirus.

Fellow player Nick Kyrgios known as the choice to host the Tour “boneheaded,” even though tennis terrific Chris Evert pointed out the lack of social distancing amongst players.

