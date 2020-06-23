Neiman Marcus may possibly lease Hudson Yards retail store to Fb

Luxury division keep Neiman Marcus opened its 1st Large Apple spot very last yr — and it’s already up for grabs thanks to the coronavirus.

Developer Related Organizations is in talks with social media giant Fb to get in excess of the a few floors Neiman Marcus now occupies at Hudson Yards, according to a WWD report.

“Neiman wishes out. Hudson Yards wishes them out. They are figuring out an exit arrangement,” a source informed the publication.

Facebook currently has 1.5 million square feet of office environment place in a few other buildings at the Hudson Yards complicated, which is composed of 13 swanky place of work and residential towers wedged concerning Chelsea and the Javits Middle.

The Dallas, Texas-primarily based section retail outlet opened its initial Empire Point out location there in March 2019, and Hudson Yards’ Web site however boasts being the site for “New York’s initial and only Neiman Marcus.” But points adjusted when the coronavirus strike, forcing the organization to file for Chapter 11 personal bankruptcy on May perhaps 7.

Neiman Marcus has declined to comment on “confidential” discussions with its Hudson Yards landlord but sources say the Huge Apple flagship is just one of the areas the chain is hunting to close down as section of its restructuring prepare, together with areas in Dallas, Ft. Lauderdale and Westchester County, NY.

“We constantly evaluate our retailers based on our footprint to assure it is best to increase revenues and overall profitability,” a spokeswoman stated.

There is currently no reopening scheduled for the NYC flagship — or Neiman’s Fifth Avenue office retail store Bergdorf Goodman. The two Neiman Marcus at Hudson Yards and Bergdorf started satisfying on the net orders for curbside pick-up on June 8.