Joel Schumacher, director of Batman films and ‘St. Elmo’s Hearth,’ lifeless at 80

Schumacher labored on a large assortment of movies, which includes the teen vampire tale “The Misplaced Boys,” the Julia Roberts melodrama “Dying Younger,” the dim satire “Falling Down” starring Michael Douglas, and a pair of thrillers adapted from John Grisham novels, “The Shopper” and “A Time to Get rid of.”
Nevertheless, he was recognized finest in some circles for his affiliation with the Batman franchise, directing “Batman Without end” and “Batman & Robin” in the 1990s, in a notable tonal departure from the darker strategy that director Tim Burton brought to those motion pictures.
Born in Queens, Schumacher attended the Parsons Faculty of Layout at New School University and had worked as a window dresser just before coming to Hollywood as a costume designer, including an early position on the Woody Allen science-fiction comedy “Sleeper.”
Schumacher became a author in the 1970s — like scripts for “The Wiz” and “Car Wash” — right before launching his career as a director with a pair of Tv videos, adopted by “The Outstanding Shrinking Girl,” starring Lily Tomlin, and “D.C. Taxi.”
Schumacher created a reputation for identifying younger expertise, as exemplified by the ensemble casts on “St. Elmo’s” and “Missing Boys,” which involved Demi Moore, Rob Lowe and Kiefer Sutherland.
More a short while ago, Schumacher directed the film variation of the musical “The Phantom of the Opera” and a several episodes of the Netflix drama “Dwelling of Playing cards.”