Joel Schumacher, director of Batman films and ‘St. Elmo’s Hearth,’ lifeless at 80

Schumacher labored on a large assortment of movies, which includes the teen vampire tale “The Misplaced Boys,” the Julia Roberts melodrama “Dying Younger,” the dim satire “Falling Down” starring Michael Douglas, and a pair of thrillers adapted from John Grisham novels, “The Shopper” and “A Time to Get rid of.”

Nevertheless, he was recognized finest in some circles for his affiliation with the Batman franchise, directing “Batman Without end” and “Batman & Robin” in the 1990s, in a notable tonal departure from the darker strategy that director Tim Burton brought to those motion pictures.

In a 2017 Vice interview , Schumacher apologized to enthusiasts who had been dissatisfied in those people movies — which starred Val Kilmer and George Clooney, respectively — declaring, “I consider I owe them that.” He additional of the famous option to insert a more sexual part to Batman’s costume, “I just know that I will usually go down above the nipples on Batman beginning with ‘Batman Permanently.'”

Born in Queens, Schumacher attended the Parsons Faculty of Layout at New School University and had worked as a window dresser just before coming to Hollywood as a costume designer, including an early position on the Woody Allen science-fiction comedy “Sleeper.”