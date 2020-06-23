‘Hamilton’ motion picture trailer produced in advance of Disney+ premiere

A filmed model of the Pulitzer Prize-successful musical, produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is set to premiere on streaming assistance Disney+ on July 3.

The 60-2nd trailer, introduced Sunday, shows a montage of scenes from the critically acclaimed drama, established to a mash-up of the show’s opening number, “Alexander Hamilton,” and “Satisfied.”

It highlights Miranda in the lead part and also introduces other members of the first solid, such as Daveed Diggs, Phillipa Soo, Jonathan Groff, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Anthony Ramos, and Okieriete Onaodowan.

Miranda posted the movie trailer on Twitter alongside with the caption: “May possibly you often be glad.”