‘Hamilton’ motion picture trailer produced in advance of Disney+ premiere

June 23, 2020
'Hamilton' movie trailer released ahead of Disney+ premiere

A filmed model of the Pulitzer Prize-successful musical, produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is set to premiere on streaming assistance Disney+ on July 3.

The 60-2nd trailer, introduced Sunday, shows a montage of scenes from the critically acclaimed drama, established to a mash-up of the show’s opening number, “Alexander Hamilton,” and “Satisfied.”

It highlights Miranda in the lead part and also introduces other members of the first solid, such as Daveed Diggs, Phillipa Soo, Jonathan Groff, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Anthony Ramos, and Okieriete Onaodowan.

Miranda posted the movie trailer on Twitter alongside with the caption: “May possibly you often be glad.”

The “Hamilton” film was originally scheduled to arrive in cinemas in Oct 2021, but the studio opted to launch the movie early on its subscription streaming service amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hamilton,” which burst into theaters in 2015, tells the story of US Founding Father Alexander Hamilton and touches on themes together with immigration, the War of Independence and America’s money program. It gained the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and has acquired 11 Tony awards, like Greatest Musical.

In May perhaps, forged member Diggs, who portrays Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in the generation, admitted he was “terrified” about the musical getting released on Disney+.

“I have never viewed myself do that and it is really still the matter that most individuals speak to me about that I have completed. 1 of the only motives I can stand that kind of focus is that I have not seen it,” he instructed Leisure Weekly.

“At some place, I am likely to be compelled to view it and truly offer with my own inner thoughts about this,and so that is difficult for me.”

