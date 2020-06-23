Hajj pilgrimage 2020: Saudi Arabia limitations numbers

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah reported the once-a-year pilgrimage would be limited to a very limited numbers of pilgrims of all nationalities who are presently residing in the state, the Saudi Push Company (SPA) claimed.

A statement from the ministry reported that as Covid-19 scenarios carry on to mature globally, and due to the fact of the dangers of coronavirus spreading in crowded spaces and from other international locations, the Hajj will “choose put this yr with a constrained amount of pilgrims from all nationalities residing in Saudi Arabia only, who are ready to perform Hajj.”

“This selection is taken to make sure Hajj is securely done when committing to all preventive steps to defend Muslims and adhere strictly to the teachings of Islam in preserving our wellbeing and protection,” according to the assertion.

The ministry assertion cited the Saudi Ministry of Wellbeing as indicating that the pitfalls from coronavirus “are expected to grow additional, but there is no vaccine offered nonetheless for all those contaminated by the disease. World wide wellness safety desires to be preserved.”