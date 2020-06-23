Cristiano Ronaldo scores as Juventus edges nearer to Serie A title

Ronaldo gave his side an early lead right after changing from the penalty place right before striker Paulo Dybala doubled Juve’s direct just before halftime.

The win takes them four details obvious at the top rated of the table with its closest rival Lazio playing 1 considerably less match. The two groups meet in Turin on July 20.

Juve’s acquire on Monday marked a welcome return of form for a crew that’s failed to rating in usual time in each of its matches since Italian football restarted amid the pandemic.

Juventus was overwhelmed by Napoli on penalties in the Coppa Italia last on Wednesday right after a goalless attract. In the semifinal next-leg Juve had drawn – towards AC Milan, qualifying for the closing on the absent targets rule.