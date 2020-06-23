Corrections officers say they were barred from Derek Chauvin’s flooring because of their skin coloration

The officers allege that on Could 29, when Chauvin was charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, they have been instructed to report to the 3rd flooring of the jail.

“When we arrived on the 3rd floor, we recognized that the facility’s workforce of color were being all on that ground, and that we experienced been segregated from the 5th ground,” where by Chauvin was to be held, just one employee’s charge of discrimination stated.

Steve Lydon, the corrections facility superintendent, quickly reversed the conclusion, but all eight workers said they were “deeply humiliated” by “the segregation buy,” the expenses of discrimination mentioned.

“I consider Ramsey County’s actions had been discriminatory for the reason that they openly singled out and segregated officers of coloration since of our skin colour,” the officers said in their grievances.