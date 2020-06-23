Burnley condemns ‘White Lives Matter’ banner flown above Etihad Stadium in Premier League match from Manchester Metropolis

Given that the English Leading League’s resumption previous week, all players of the 20 prime-flight golf equipment have replaced their names with the concept “Black Lives Matter” on the again of their jerseys.

“We want to make it apparent that individuals accountable are not welcome at Turf Moor,” read the Burnley assertion.

“This, in no way, signifies what Burnley Soccer Club stands for and we will operate completely with the authorities to identify those responsible and concern lifetime bans.

“The club has a happy document of performing with all genders, religions and faiths by means of its award-profitable Neighborhood plan, and stands towards racism of any type.