Burnley condemns ‘White Lives Matter’ banner flown above Etihad Stadium in Premier League match from Manchester Metropolis

June 23, 2020
Burnley condemns 'White Lives Matter' banner flown over Etihad Stadium in Premier League match against Manchester City
Given that the English Leading League’s resumption previous week, all players of the 20 prime-flight golf equipment have replaced their names with the concept “Black Lives Matter” on the again of their jerseys.

“We want to make it apparent that individuals accountable are not welcome at Turf Moor,” read the Burnley assertion.

“This, in no way, signifies what Burnley Soccer Club stands for and we will operate completely with the authorities to identify those responsible and concern lifetime bans.

“The club has a happy document of performing with all genders, religions and faiths by means of its award-profitable Neighborhood plan, and stands towards racism of any type.

“We are totally guiding the Leading League’s ‘Black Life Matter’ initiative and, in line with all other Leading League online games carried out considering that Venture Restart, our players and football personnel willingly took the knee at kick-off at Manchester City.”

“We apologize unreservedly to the Premier League, to Manchester City and to all those supporting to promote ‘Black Life Matter.'”

Manchester Town gained the activity 5- to preserve alive its slim hope of retaining the Leading League title.

Read: Everton holds up Liverpool’s title demand

‘Ashamed and embarrassed’

Monday’s recreation was the 12th Leading League match to be played given that the season resumed right after it was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

As very well as supporting the Black Lives Make any difference motion, Premier League gamers have been having a knee after the referee has blown his whistle to commence matches.

“I am ashamed and humiliated that a smaller variety of our supporters have determined to fly that around the stadium,” Burnley defender Ben Mee explained to Sky Sporting activities soon after the match

“These folks will need to appear into the 21st century and educate on their own. They will not depict what we are about, the club is about, the gamers are about and the the vast majority of lovers are about.

“As we have been coming out we heard some whispers that it was going to come about. The club attempted to halt it. I have read it is a little selection that have arranged this and I hope it will not happen once again. I really don’t want to affiliate it with my club. I don’t want to see this in the game.”

