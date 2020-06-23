Burnley condemns ‘White Lives Matter’ banner flown about Etihad Stadium in Leading League match against Manchester Town

“We want to make it very clear that these liable are not welcome at Turf Moor,” browse the Burnley statement.
“This, in no way, represents what Burnley Soccer Club stands for and we will perform totally with the authorities to identify these accountable and situation life span bans.
“The club has a happy report of doing the job with all genders, religions and faiths by means of its award-profitable Group plan, and stands versus racism of any kind.
“We are fully guiding the Premier League’s ‘Black Life Matter’ initiative and, in line with all other Leading League video games carried out because Task Restart, our gamers and soccer team willingly took the knee at kick-off at Manchester Metropolis.”
“We apologize unreservedly to the Premier League, to Manchester Town and to all those people serving to to encourage ‘Black Life Issue.'”
Manchester City received the sport 5- to hold alive its slim hope of retaining the Premier League title.
‘Ashamed and embarrassed’
Monday’s game was the 12th Premier League match to be performed since the year resumed after it was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I am ashamed and embarrassed that a smaller amount of our fans have determined to fly that all-around the stadium,” Burnley defender Ben Mee informed Sky Sporting activities right after the match
“These persons need to occur into the 21st century and educate on their own. They never represent what we are about, the club is about, the players are about and the the vast majority of lovers are about.
“As we had been coming out we read some whispers that it was going to take place. The club tried using to halt it. I’ve heard it is a modest selection that have organized this and I hope it doesn’t occur once more. I you should not want to affiliate it with my club. I will not want to see this in the recreation.”