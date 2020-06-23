Black Eyed Peas clarify Fergie’s absence

Singer Fergie is not on this newest venture, and the group is detailing why.

Fergie shares a 6-yr-old son, Axl Jack, with ex-spouse, actor Josh Duhamel.

She joined the team, which in addition to Will.i.am provided Apl.de.Ap and Taboo , in 2002 and sang on some of its largest hits, like “Exactly where Is The Adore,” “Let us Get It Started off,” “I Gotta Feeling” and “Increase Boom Pow.”

The associates pursued solo jobs, and Fergie went on to host the Fox truth singing competition, “The 4.”

Now the Black Eyed Peas have a new woman singer, J. Rey Soul, and a new album titled, “Translation.”

At the time of the job interview, Will.i.am explained to Billboard Fergie hadn’t heard the new album however, but he hoped she likes it.

“We try to maintain in touch,” he explained of her marriage with the team. “We achieve out each individual as soon as in a when and say our hellos and pleased birthdays and Merry Xmas and Happy Easter. She is familiar with where by we are at! We are at the studio.”