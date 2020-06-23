’30 Rock’ blackface episodes to be pulled from platforms at Tina Fey’s ask for

Fey apologized for the episodes and the “ache they have prompted,” according to a letter Fey wrote to streaming providers.

The letter was first attained by Vulture and verified to CNN through NBCUniversal and Fey’s agent.

“As we strive to do the function and do improved in regards to race in The us, we feel that these episodes showcasing actors in race-switching makeup are very best taken out of circulation,” she claimed. “I fully grasp now that intent is not a totally free move for White people today to use these photos.”