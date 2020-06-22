Statue of Theodore Roosevelt in entrance of the Museum of Pure Historical past will be moved

Adhering to the museum’s request to take away the statue, which characteristics the nation’s 26th President on a horse with a Indigenous American man on standing on one particular aspect and an African guy standing on the other, the mayor’s business office introduced the acceptance.

“The American Museum of All-natural Heritage has requested to eliminate the Theodore Roosevelt statue because it explicitly depicts Black and Indigenous people today as subjugated and racially inferior,” de Blasio’s business office said in a statement to CNN. “The metropolis supports the museum’s request. It is the proper conclusion and the correct time to remove this problematic statue.”