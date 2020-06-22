The Ishigaki City Council in Japan’s Okinawa prefecture accepted the legislation that adjustments the administrative standing of the uninhabited island group, recognized as the Senkakus in Japan and the Diaoyus in China.

The monthly bill adjustments the title of the islands for administrative purposes from “Tonoshiro” to Tonoshiro Senkaku” to stay clear of confusion with yet another region of Ishigaki, Japan’s NHK News reported.

The islands, 1,200 miles (1,931 kilometers) southwest of Tokyo, have been administered by Japan because 1972, but the two Tokyo and Beijing say their claims to the group date back hundreds of several years.

Beijing’s Foreign Ministry on Monday said it would lodge a strong protest with Tokyo.