Mary Trump: President claims niece set to publish ebook experienced signed a nondisclosure settlement

Mary Trump, the President’s niece and the daughter of his late older brother, Fred Trump Jr., has penned a e book described as a “revelatory, authoritative portrait of Donald J. Trump and the harmful family members that produced him.” The guide is set to be unveiled on July 28, according to the book’s publisher Simon & Schuster.
Simon & Schuster declined to remark Sunday night. CNN experienced formerly arrived at out to Mary Trump for remark.
Trump has dealt with several unflattering portrayals of his presidency composed by previous staffers, including a soon-to-be posted reserve by former national safety adviser John Bolton. Mary Trump’s e-book is the first from a family members member that criticizes the President.
The President has not read his niece’s impending e book, White Home push secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday.
According to the book’s description, Mary Trump recounts how her uncle “dismissed and derided” his father, Fred Trump Sr., “when he began to succumb to Alzheimer’s.”
The President identified as the allegation “completely phony” in his job interview with Axios.
“It really is thoroughly wrong the opposite,” he explained. “Essentially, the opposite. I often had a terrific relationship. I failed to know that she said that. Which is a disgraceful factor to say.”
