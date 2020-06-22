Mary Trump: President claims niece set to publish ebook experienced signed a nondisclosure settlement

Mary Trump: President says niece set to publish book had signed a nondisclosure agreement

Mary Trump, the President’s niece and the daughter of his late older brother, Fred Trump Jr., has penned a e book described as a “revelatory, authoritative portrait of Donald J. Trump and the harmful family members that produced him.” The guide is set to be unveiled on July 28, according to the book’s publisher Simon & Schuster.

“She’s not allowed to compose a e-book,” Trump explained to Axios in an interview Friday. “You know, when we settled with her and her brother, who I do have a very good partnership with — she’s got a brother, Fred, who I do have a superior partnership with, but when we settled, she has a full … signed a nondisclosure.”

Simon & Schuster declined to remark Sunday night. CNN experienced formerly arrived at out to Mary Trump for remark.

Trump has dealt with several unflattering portrayals of his presidency composed by previous staffers, including a soon-to-be posted reserve by former national safety adviser John Bolton. Mary Trump’s e-book is the first from a family members member that criticizes the President.

The Each day Beast very first described on Mary Trump’s reserve, “Also Much And In no way Sufficient,” and that she experienced signed a nondisclosure settlement next a 2001 settlement from litigation disputing Fred Trump Sr.’s estate, citing individuals common with the make a difference.
Citing people with knowledge of the matter, the Each day Beast described that Mary Trump reveals in her ebook that she was a major supply for The New York Occasions‘ 2018 investigation that observed Trump assisted “his moms and dads dodge taxes” in the 1990s, such as “cases of outright fraud” that allowed him to amass a fortune from them.

The President has not read his niece’s impending e book, White Home push secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday.

According to the book’s description, Mary Trump recounts how her uncle “dismissed and derided” his father, Fred Trump Sr., “when he began to succumb to Alzheimer’s.”

The President identified as the allegation “completely phony” in his job interview with Axios.

“It really is thoroughly wrong the opposite,” he explained. “Essentially, the opposite. I often had a terrific relationship. I failed to know that she said that. Which is a disgraceful factor to say.”

This tale has been current with additional context.

CNN’s Sara Murray, Lauren Koenig and Maegan Vasquez contributed to this report.

