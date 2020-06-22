Mary Trump: President claims niece set to publish ebook experienced signed a nondisclosure settlement

Mary Trump, the President’s niece and the daughter of his late older brother, Fred Trump Jr., has penned a e book described as a “revelatory, authoritative portrait of Donald J. Trump and the harmful family members that produced him.” The guide is set to be unveiled on July 28, according to the book’s publisher Simon & Schuster.

“She’s not allowed to compose a e-book,” Trump explained to Axios in an interview Friday. “You know, when we settled with her and her brother, who I do have a very good partnership with — she’s got a brother, Fred, who I do have a superior partnership with, but when we settled, she has a full … signed a nondisclosure.”

Simon & Schuster declined to remark Sunday night. CNN experienced formerly arrived at out to Mary Trump for remark.

Trump has dealt with several unflattering portrayals of his presidency composed by previous staffers, including a soon-to-be posted reserve by former national safety adviser John Bolton. Mary Trump’s e-book is the first from a family members member that criticizes the President.