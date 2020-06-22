Ken Griffey Jr. may perhaps under no circumstances prevent hating the Yankees

Ken Griffey Jr.’s well known distaste of the Yankees reemerged Sunday through the airing of a documentary about the Corridor of Fame slugger.

The bitterness started when previous Yankees supervisor Billy Martin experienced an worker order a younger Griffey Jr. to pipe down when he was in the Yankees clubhouse with his father, Ken Griffey Sr.

Griffey Jr. felt he was singled out as other players’ sons were being also creating sounds. Griffey Sr. blamed the incident on a grudge he thought Martin had against him for getting a element of the Reds crew that swept the Yankees in the 1976 Earth Series.

That wasn’t the only time where by Griffey Jr. imagined he was currently being unfairly focused when his father performed in Pinstripes from 1982-86.

“Another occasion was I came up to visit my father and it’s just me and him,” Griffey Jr. mentioned on the premiere of “Junior,” the MLB Network documentary that chronicled his everyday living journey as the son of an MLB participant to getting to be a Corridor of Famer. “And a safety guard came up and says, ‘Hey, George [Steinbrenner] doesn’t want any individual in the dugout.’ My dad’s like ‘What? He’s my son.’ ”

Griffey Sr. then told his son to go into the clubhouse, but to very first search at 3rd base the place former Yankee “Graig Nettles’ son [was] getting groundballs at 3rd foundation,” the 50-12 months-aged Griffey Jr. recalled, appearing stunned at the instant even 3 a long time later.

“And at that time my father was 38 decades outdated, he was like, ‘I ain’t battling this no a lot more. I got somebody a little more youthful and a minor much better,’” referring to Griffey Jr, who only a handful of later would grow to be the Mariners’ initial total choose in the 1989 MLB Draft.

The documentary then cuts to a scene from the 1995 ALDS amongst Griffey Jr.’s Mariners and the Yankees.

“Come enjoy for the Yankees, bro,” one particular enthusiast explained.

“No,” Griffey Jr. responded although signing autographs. “If the Yankees have been the last team… if they have been the only crew that gave me a contract… I’d retire.”

Griffey Jr. went on to demolish the Yankees in five game titles, hitting five home operates along with seven RBIs and an OPS of 1.488 in the collection.

In 1999, The Publish described that Griffey Sr. experimented with to get his son to end hating on the Yankees and to forgive Steinbrenner in mild of a potential trade.

It never took place.

The Yankees then attempted to get Griffey Jr. in 2003 to no avail. He did not grow to be a absolutely free agent right up until 2008 with the Reds, but returned to Seattle.

That season, Griffey Jr. was requested his most loved memory of Yankee Stadium, which was on the way out.

“It’s leaving Yankee Stadium,” Griffey Jr. explained.