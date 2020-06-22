Ja Rule movies wacky, minimal-price range business for Greek cafe

Will Smith by June 22, 2020 Entertainment
Ja Rule films wacky, low-budget commercial for Greek restaurant

The rapper, one of the organizers at the rear of the disastrous 2017 audio pageant, filmed the advert for Papa Cristo’s Greek Grill (positioned on 2771 West Pico Boulevard, as it tells us). The spot reveals him professing his appreciate of Greek meals, superimposed in front of gyros and scenes from the restaurant.

The hotspot has the “greatest motherf***ing gyros,” Ja Rule exclaims, then mispronounces oktapodakia, avgolemono soup, and kreatopita.

“You cannot even pronounce the food stuff, it can be so go**amn superior!” he suggests.

The rapper’s wardrobe option is an “I appreciate Greece” T-shirt. He finishes the 1-minute ad with a conventional Greek shout of “Opa!”

The spot is essentially for a new TBS actuality Television demonstrate, “Celeb Demonstrate-Off,” exactly where stars compete with every other to produce powerful information in buy to bring in YouTube sights.

Ja Rule mentioned he built the online video with the hope of assisting a little company amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ja Rule has mainly remained silent due to the fact the Fyre Pageant scandal. He and a co-organizer were being roasted around the canceled function in the Bahamas that left ticketholders hungry and without the need of suitable shelter.

“Celebrity Exhibit-Off” premieres Tuesday on TBS at 10 p.m. EST. CNN and TBS share mum or dad company WarnerMedia.

READ  Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen let their sons satisfy for the 1st time almost
Will Smith

About the author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.
View all posts by Will Smith »

Related Posts

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen let their sons meet for the first time virtually

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen let their sons satisfy for the 1st time almost

June 22, 2020
John Legend and Alicia Keys premiere new music in the latest Verzuz music battle

John Legend and Alicia Keys premiere new music in the newest Verzuz music battle

June 21, 2020
Bands try 'virtual tours' as the reality of a summer with no concerts settles in

Bands check out ‘virtual tours’ as the reality of a summer months with no concerts settles in

June 21, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *