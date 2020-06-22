Ja Rule movies wacky, minimal-price range business for Greek cafe

The rapper, one of the organizers at the rear of the disastrous 2017 audio pageant, filmed the advert for Papa Cristo’s Greek Grill (positioned on 2771 West Pico Boulevard, as it tells us). The spot reveals him professing his appreciate of Greek meals, superimposed in front of gyros and scenes from the restaurant.

The hotspot has the “greatest motherf***ing gyros,” Ja Rule exclaims, then mispronounces oktapodakia, avgolemono soup, and kreatopita.

“You cannot even pronounce the food stuff, it can be so go**amn superior!” he suggests.

The rapper’s wardrobe option is an “I appreciate Greece” T-shirt. He finishes the 1-minute ad with a conventional Greek shout of “Opa!”