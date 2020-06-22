Everton holds up Liverpool’s title demand in goalless Merseyside derby

It was not the final result that Jurgen Klopp’s adult men preferred on their return to action following a 3-thirty day period hiatus, but with a 23-level guide in excess of Manchester City, celebrations will not be very long delayed.

Everton, enhanced underneath new manager Carlo Ancelotti, came closest to securing victory with Tom Davies looking at his late exertion roll towards a write-up and Brazilian striker Richarlison forcing a smart preserve from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Irrespective of problems above fans congregating in the vicinity of the stadium with Liverpool’s Anfield significantly less than a mile away, permission was offered for the match to go forward at Goodison. But in an vacant stadium, the typically fevered environment of the derby was missing.

Also missing was very clear-slash odds for possibly side, with Liverpool, leaving a not totally healthy Mo Salah on the bench, almost never troubling property goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.