Bubba Wallace: A noose was observed in racing driver’s garage stall, NASCAR suggests

“We are offended and outraged, and cannot state strongly plenty of how severely we take this heinous act,” NASCAR’s assertion read. “We have introduced an rapid investigation, and will do every little thing we can to identify the particular person(s) dependable and do away with them from the activity.”

The racing group also stated the incident “only strengthens our resolve to make the activity open up and welcoming to all.”

Wallace took to Twitter Sunday , indicating the “despicable act” remaining him “exceptionally saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how a great deal even more we have to go as a culture and how persistent we should be in the struggle from racism.”