Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen let their sons satisfy for the 1st time almost

Andy Cohen experienced his bff Anderson Cooper on his late night time present “Observe What Happens Are living with Andy Cohen” Sunday and they experienced a digital satisfy up for their sons.

Cooper a short while ago grew to become a father to Wyatt Morgan Cooper who was born in April and Cohen is father to toddler Benjamin who was born in February 2019.

The grown ups are besties as very well as co-hosts of CNN’s New Year’s Eve clearly show and Cohen stated of their young children on his exhibit Sunday night time “I believed it would be exciting if they achieved correct now.”

“Glimpse, which is heading to be your superior buddy Wyatt,” Cohen advised his son as he pointed to Cooper and Wyatt on the display screen. “Have you boys ever been to Brazil?”