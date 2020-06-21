Trump proposes generating flag-burning illegal, calls it “desecration”

Protesters burn a flag outside the CNN Center on May 29, in Atlanta, Georgia.
President Donald Trump proposed passing laws to make flag-burning unlawful in the course of his remarks at his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, lamenting demonstrations he’s noticed across the state.

“Tonight, we know leftist radicals in Portland, Oregon, ripped down a statue of George Washington, and wrapped it in an American flag, and established the American flag on hearth. Democrats! All Democrats!” Trump explained to supporters collected in the 50 %-loaded arena.

“And you know, we oughta do something, Mr Senators, we have two great senators, we oughta arrive up with legislation that if you burn off the American flag, you go to jail for 1 12 months,” the president added, turning to Oklahoma Senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford. “Jim and James, you know we oughta do it. You know, they converse about flexibility of speech, and I consider in independence of speech. But which is desecration.”

Trump instructed governors on a connect with previously this month he thought the Supreme Court docket Selection that guarded flag burning as no cost speech must be revisited, calling the act a “disgrace.”

“We have a diverse courtroom and I imagine that it really is time that we review that all over again. Since when I see flags getting burned — they desired to crawl up flag poles in Washington and try out and burn up flags but we stopped them,” the President explained to governors, according to audio of the contact acquired by CNN.

