Tiz the Regulation wins the 152nd Belmont Stakes in New York

The entire race took put without the need of spectators owing to the coronavirus pandemic . The three-yr-old colt was ridden by jockey Manny Franco and is owned by Sackatoga Stables underneath 82-year-previous trainer Barclay Tagg.

Dr. Submit and Max Player came in next and 3rd, respectively.

Normally the third and closing leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes was the initially leg for the initially time in record. The race was originally slated to acquire place on June 6.

Customarily, the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes preceded the Belmont Stakes, but individuals two races were being postponed as perfectly due to the pandemic.