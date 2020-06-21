Tiz the Regulation wins the 152nd Belmont Stakes in New York

The entire race took put without the need of spectators owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The three-yr-old colt was ridden by jockey Manny Franco and is owned by Sackatoga Stables underneath 82-year-previous trainer Barclay Tagg.

Dr. Submit and Max Player came in next and 3rd, respectively.

Normally the third and closing leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes was the initially leg for the initially time in record. The race was originally slated to acquire place on June 6.

Customarily, the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes preceded the Belmont Stakes, but individuals two races were being postponed as perfectly due to the pandemic.

The Kentucky Derby is envisioned to acquire position on September 5, whilst the Preakness Stakes is scheduled for Oct 3, with Tiz the Regulation and his connections now straight away focusing on the next leg of the famed Triple Crown and dreaming of a thoroughly clean sweep.

“I’ve acquired the horse for the race,” explained Franco.

“I am pretty happy with the possibility the operator has specified me, and the trainer, Barclay, I am in great hands.

“They know what they’re executing and the horse is definitely excellent.”

Saturday’s race was shortened from a mile and a fifty percent to a mile and an eighth, as the Belmont Stakes is typically the ultimate race and the longest of the three.

CNN’s Allen Kim contributed to this report.

