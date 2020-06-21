Retired Federal government Official’s 88-Calendar year-Previous Spouse Stabbed For the duration of Robbery Bid At Delhi Flat

A case has been registered and teams have been shaped to arrest the culprits, police mentioned.

New Delhi:

A 94-yr-previous retired Exterior Affairs Ministry official was attacked and his 88-year-aged woman stabbed to loss of life when they tried to resist a robbery bid at their dwelling in southwest Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave, law enforcement claimed on Sunday.

B R Chawla and his spouse Kanta Chawla lived by yourself soon after the demise of their two children a few a long time ago.

The incident took area about 9 PM on Saturday when the a short while ago-appointed security guard of their constructing arrived at their house with his two-three associates, the law enforcement said.

According to police, the protection guard and his associates barged inside of the Chawla household, overpowered the pair and pressured them to sit on a sofa.

When Kanta experimented with to resist the theft bid, a single of the accused stabbed her with a sharp item. She turned unconscious and fell on the sofa, a senior law enforcement officer claimed.

The males then went to their bedroom and managed to flee after using absent all the hard cash and jewelry held in their cupboard, he said.

When his wife was lying hurt, the guy managed to go outside the dwelling to warn the neighbours who informed the People Welfare Affiliation president.

The girl was taken to a nearby clinic where by she succumbed to the accidents, he explained.

A case has been registered and teams have been fashioned to arrest the culprits, police stated, including that CCTV cameras are also currently being scanned.