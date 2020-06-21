LJ Figueroa tends to make St. John’s exit formal with Oregon transfer

The inevitable grew to become a reality Saturday afternoon: LJ Figueroa is leaving St. John’s.

Very last year’s primary scorer announced his conclusion on Instagram to transfer to Oregon more than Auburn and Memphis. The 6-foot-6 wing hasn’t dominated out likely the pro route — his title is however in the NBA draft pool — but it is not likely, a source claimed.

In his Instagram put up, Figueroa thanked previous St. John’s mentor Chris Mullin for recruiting him and existing mentor Mike Anderson for the year they invested with each other.

“Unfortunately, situations that were being out of my control, pressured me to transfer and glance for a new chance,” he wrote.

Figueroa will be seeking a waiver to gain speedy eligibility. Aspect of his case will be the affect the novel coronavirus had in New York, in accordance to sources. There had been a variety of reasons Figueroa opted to leave St. John’s, resources explained. At the best of the list was him not staying joyful with his junior yr and the trajectory of his job, and seeking to perform for a plan he was assured could play deep into March like Oregon usually has.

Following being a breakout star as a sophomore, Figueroa struggled to some degree as the team’s top option past calendar year, averaging 14.5 factors for every game on 37.9 p.c shooting from the subject. He did fit in very well with Anderson’s urgent, up-tempo style, foremost the Significant East in steals at 1.9 for every video game.

Figueroa’s departure raises the importance of elite junior college recruit Vince Cole, a sharpshooting wing and initially group JUCO All-American. Sophomore Marcellus Earlington and freshman Julian Champagnie should also see a lot more time on the wing as nicely. St. John’s is scheduling to fill the open scholarship created obtainable by Figueroa’s departure, and is continue to analyzing quite a few possibilities, in accordance to sources.