John Legend and Alicia Keys premiere new music in the newest Verzuz music battle

John Legend and Alicia Keys premiere new music in the latest Verzuz music battle

All that made Friday’s struggle on Instagram far more of a simply call for unity in these turbulent moments, with each individual artist actively playing a string of hits from “Diary” to “Regular People today.” They also played new songs with Legend premiering “By no means Split” and Keys premiering “Perfect Way to Die.”
“I think we require a large amount of hope proper now,” Keys said as she played “Empire State of Thoughts,” a tune she mentioned delivers hope.
Legend and Keys opened the exhibit enjoying their duet “Redemption” and finished with Legend taking part in “Glory.

“We’re joyful to celebrate independence and the battle for more flexibility,” Legend reported. “I have been so inspired looking at people today march in this road actively playing this music … It indicates so significantly that individuals engage in this music combating to be a lot more totally free.”

Legend dancing to his have music also presented laughs for viewers, who ended up swift to poke enjoyment at the singer.

“John Legend two actions like me after the 2nd glass of Henny,” podcast host Jeff J. tweeted.

“John Legend dance like he received a 940 credit score score,” tweeted singer Jessie Woo.

Legend’s dancing was also compared with Ellen DeGeneres’ moves.

Keys’ and Legend’s struggle was section of an ongoing series by producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland as a way to entertain followers through quarantine.

Prior battles have featured rappers Nelly and Ludacris, singers Erykah Badu and Jill Scott as effectively as reggae singers Beenie Guy and Bounty Killer.
