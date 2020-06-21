Grigor Dimitrov Checks Beneficial For Coronavirus, 7 days Immediately after Participating in In Novak Djokovic Party

Grigor Dimitrov Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Week After Playing In Novak Djokovic Event

Grigor Dimitrov explained Sunday he has analyzed optimistic for coronavirus, just a 7 days right after he played an exhibition tournament together with world amount one Novak Djokovic. “I want to get to out and permit my followers and pals know that I tested constructive back again in Monaco for Covid-19,” globe selection 19 Dimitrov wrote on Instagram. Last weekend, Dimitrov took component in the Adria Tour event in Belgrade with Djokovic, entire world amount a few Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev, ranked 17.

He also performed in the next leg of the Balkans tournament in Zadar on Croatia’s Adriatic coastline on Saturday.

Even so, he withdrew after dropping to Borna Coric, complaining of sensation unwell.

Later on Sunday, the closing involving Djokovic and Russia’s Andrey Rublev was straight away cancelled as a precaution.

Zverev and former US Open up winner Marin Cilic ended up also in the Croatia line-up.

“I want to make sure everyone who has been in make contact with with me for the duration of these previous days gets tested and takes the essential precautions,” extra Dimitrov.

“I am so sorry for any hurt I could possibly have triggered. I am again residence now and recovering.”

