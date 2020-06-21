Elian Gonzalez of Cuba claims he is starting to be a father

Gonzalez, 26, manufactured the announcement on Father’s Working day and mentioned his very own father, Juan Miguel Gonzalez, who introduced him again from the US to Cuba, was his inspiration as he prepared to come to be a dad for the 1st time.

“Shortly I will get started to realize what it means to be a father,” Elian Gonzalez wrote on his Facebook web page. “But what I know up right up until now is my father and I hope to do it as half as nicely as he did with me.”

In a information to CNN on Sunday, Gonzalez stated he and his fiancée had been expecting to have a baby female later on this summer time.

On Thanksgiving Working day in 1999, a 5-12 months-outdated Gonzalez was found clinging to an internal tube off the Florida coast. His mother and 9 some others drowned soon after the rickety boat they were traveling in capsized when they attempted to reach the United States from Cuba.