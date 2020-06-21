Below are the prime 3 means this week’s Saharan dust plume will have an affect on you

The thick dust is obviously visible on satellite imagery, too. You can make it out by the brown sheen spreading off the African coastline. It really is so dense it is creating it pretty much hard to notify exactly where the continent finishes and the ocean begins!

Forecast products get in touch with for this swath of dust, straight from the Saharan Desert and carried by the east-to-west Trade Winds, to get there in the Southeast US commencing on Wednesday of this 7 days.

If you haven’t listened to your friends chatting about this “mysterious” Saharan dust plume supposedly including however one more layer to 2020, then you have surely found it all in excess of social media this previous 7 days. It can be the only factor people are speaking about in the environment of weather.

This Saharan dust plume blowing throughout the Atlantic Ocean from Africa is very little new, or even exclusive to 2020. In truth “massive plumes of Saharan dust routinely monitor into the Atlantic Ocean from late spring into early fall. Every so normally, when the dust plume is big adequate and trade winds set up just correct, the dust can journey countless numbers of miles throughout the Atlantic and into the US.” CNN Meteorologist Haley Brink claimed.