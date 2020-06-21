Amazon slammed for catering rooster and waffles on Juneteenth

Amazon is after again in warm water after its Chicago warehouse offered staff chicken and waffles to celebrate Juneteenth – the working day the slaves were freed.

“We stand in solidarity honoring the black community by supporting local black enterprises. We are happy to share an authentic meal crafted by Chicago’s Chicken + Waffles June 19th,” a sign examine, which was posted n the DCH1 Amazonians United Fb Site the group.

“On Juneteenth, a working day to rejoice some level of Liberation and Liberty gained by Black persons, Amazon is ‘standing in solidarity’ and ‘honoring the Black community’ by giving us, the vast majority Black workforce at DCH1, Chicken and Waffles,” the DCH1 Amazonians quipped. “As men and women during the globe are soaring up from cops, corporations and this anti-Black capitalist technique we are living underneath, Amazon mocks us with this racist sort of ‘celebration.’

“So substantially for supporting your Black/African American staff members. Where’s the Solidarity ✊in that?” they continue on. “We desire a compensated vacation, not some damn rooster.”

Commenters slammed the company in the submit with one particular asking “Should I convey the watermelon way too?”

An Amazon spokesperson instructed CNBC in a statement that “The leader who set on this celebration experienced superior intentions to honor Juneteenth by supporting a local smaller enterprise owned by a member of the Black group.”

The spokesperson stated that the warehouse’s Juneteenth catering was becoming requested from a single of the employees’ preferred dining establishments.

Amazon has been blasted a short while ago for the inhumane situations in its warehouses as effectively as firing staff who try out to unionize.