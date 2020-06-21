Alex Zanardi in medically induced coma immediately after horrific crash in Italy

Paralympic gold medalist and former Formula 1 driver Alex Zanardi is in a medically induced coma after suffering a significant head injury throughout a bicycling race in Italy, in accordance to a CNN report on Saturday.

Zanardi, who had equally legs amputated 20 decades ago right after a motor vehicle racing accident, lost control of his handbike for the duration of the Obiettivo Tricolore relay race in Italy on Friday, the community claimed.

A number of experiences stated Zanardi crossed into the route of an oncoming truck.

The 53-12 months-aged was airlifted to the Santa Maria alle Scotte healthcare facility in Siena, wherever he underwent a few hrs of brain surgical procedure.

A statement launched by the medical center mentioned Zanardi was “stable” and is in intense treatment.

“He is intubated and supported by artificial air flow though the neurological photograph remains significant,” the assertion stated.

Since information of the athlete’s hospitalization broke, he has received warm very well-needs.

Italian primary minister Giuseppe Conte tweeted:” “No Alex, no! Come on Alex # Zanardi, do not give up. All of Italy is battling with you.”

Zanardi’s previous group Williams Racing also tweeted encouragement: “The ideas of our complete team are with former driver Alex Zanardi soon after he was hurt in a hand bike incident previously these days.

“Alex is a single of life’s definitely inspirational people today and as we all know, a fighter by way of and via. Remain solid and Forza Alex.”