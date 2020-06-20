The Miami Dolphins have opened social distanced film theaters at Difficult Rock Stadium

The Dolphins unveiled the theaters Friday at Difficult Rock Stadium, just one of which is a drive-in theater that permits moviegoers to generate their automobiles on to the discipline to view a film on the stadium’s massive display.

Visitors can enjoy from their vehicle or set up in an assigned “tailgate place” instantly outdoors their automobile while maintaining a 6-ft distance from other automobiles and people, in accordance to the Challenging Rock Stadium web-site. Masks should be worn in all typical regions where social distancing is not attainable.

Moviegoers can hear to the motion picture by the stadium’s speakers or from inside their cars by tuning to 100.3 on their car’s FM radio. Food items and drink service is available to be requested via an online menu and sent right to guests’ motor vehicles.

A second film expertise has been established outside the house the stadium in an open up-air theater complete with couches and cafe-design dining, according to the stadium’s internet site . Moviegoers are assigned seats for every motion picture and the stadium asks that visitors not congregate in general public regions.