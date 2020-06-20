Telangana Offers Job, Rs 5 Crore Aid To Wife Of Colonel Killed In Ladakh’s Galwan Valley

Colonel Santosh Babu’s 4-calendar year-aged son, spouse at the heartbreaking previous rite rituals (File)

Hyderabad:

The nation must ship a concept to the security forces guarding the borders that it stood with them, Telangana Main Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao stated on Friday as he declared compensation for the family members of 20 soldiers killed in the Indo-China faceoff in Ladakh.

The Telangana authorities will give Rs 5 crore to the spouse and children of 39-calendar year outdated Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu and Rs 10 lakh every to the family members of the 19 other troopers who were being killed in the large altitude border clash with the Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on Monday night, he mentioned.

The centre and other point out governments really should also occur forward to assist the people of the soldiers, Mr Rao instructed Primary Minister Narendra Modi through the virtual all-celebration satisfy on the border face-off, an official launch claimed.

The place ought to assistance the troopers who are defending it at the borders. We ought to aid the people of soldiers who were being killed, thereby we ought to instill assurance in the (minds of) soldiers and their people. We should really send a information to all Defence Forces that the place is with them, Mr Rao mentioned.

In addition to monetary compensation, the spouse of the Colonel, who belonged to Telangana, will be presented a Team-1 occupation in the governing administration together with a residence plot, the release quoted the Chief Minister as expressing.

The Rs 10 lakh aid to the 19 households will be specified through the Defence Minister, Mr Rao added.

Although there ended up economic constraints owing to the coronavirus pandemic, all governments must minimise their other expenditures and lengthen help for the welfare of the brave soldiers.

Colonel Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, had led the soldiers through the fierce clash with Chinese troops in the initial such incident involving fatalities immediately after a gap of 45 many years, signalling a significant escalation in the 5-7 days border stand-off in the sensitive region.