Robert Lewandowski breaks Bundesliga scoring report

Lewandowski has grabbed 33 goals in just 30 Bundesliga matches this marketing campaign, each his most up-to-date coming in the to start with half at the Allianz Arena as Bayern secured a 3-1 advantage at the crack. There was no further more scoring in the next 50 %.

Gabon star Aubameyang scored 31 in the 2016/17 season for Borussia Dortmund prior to he moved to his recent club Arsenal in the English Leading League.

With just just one round of matches remaining, Lewandowski is however limited of the amazing all-time history of 40 by the famous Bayern Munich and German striker Gerd Mueller in the 1971-72 time.

But with 48 aims in 41 game titles in all competitions this time, Lewandowski has a great deal of possibilities to boost his all round tally as Bayern is facing Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup remaining on July 4 prior to continuing its bid to get the Champions League which resumes in August.

Lewandowski is the leading scorer in Europe’s elite competition this period with 11 ambitions in six video games, his hottest against Chelsea in the first leg of the last 16 clash which Bayern received 3- at Stamford Bridge back in February.

Haaland double

Meanwhile, the Bundesliga’s other most prolific scorers went head-to-head as Timo Werner’s RB Leipzig hosted Erling Braut Haaland’s Borussia Dortmund.

Werner, who is playing his remaining two matches for Leipzig ahead of becoming a member of Chelsea , drew blank but the Norwegian prodigy Haaland scored in possibly fifty percent to aid Dortmund to a 2- away victory which secures next area in the standings driving Bayern.

The 19-12 months-old Haaland, who has also been joined with a amount of Europe’s most significant clubs, has scored 13 goals in 14 video games considering the fact that joining Dortmund from RB Salzburg previous December.

Werner stays on 26 for the season in the Bundesliga, next only to Lewandowski.

Consolation for Leipzig, which is through to the last eight of the Champions League, was the 2- defeat for Bayer Leverkusen at Hertha Berlin.

It has remaining Leverkusen a few factors adrift of Leipzig in the fight for computerized qualifying spots for upcoming season’s Champions League with just one round remaining and a vastly inferior objective variance.

Somewhere else, it truly is wanting bleak for Werder Bremen, with a 3-1 defeat at Mainz leaving the northern side next bottom and two points adrift of Fortuna Dusseldorf who are in the relegation playoff place.

Brighton stuns Arsenal

Meanwhile in the English Premier League, Aubameyang’s Arsenal endured a second chastening defeat in four times as Neal Maupay scored deep into harm time to give Brighton a 2-1 victory above the Gunners.

Nicolas Pepe place Mikel Arteta’s faltering aspect forward on the 68th moment at the Amex Stadium with a stunning strike, but household defender Lewis Dunk capitalized on suspect Arsenal defending to amount 7 minutes later on.

It seemed set to conclude all sq. till Aaron Connolly cleverly served the ball on to Maupay, who completed neatly.

It sparked an unattractive incident as Maupay, who been in an aerial obstacle with Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno in a initial half clash which observed the German stretchered off in agony, was included in an altercation with Matteo Guendouzi in a melee of gamers at the ultimate whistle.

Maupay said just after the match that he experienced not meant to harm Leno, but experienced tiny sympathy for the relaxation of his teammates, professing they “received what they deserved” for not demonstrating additional humility soon after the opening objective by Pepe.

Before, relegation battlers Watford scored a very last-gasp equalizer to deny third-put Leicester Town victory in a 1-1 attract at the Vicarage Road.

England full-back again Ben Chilwell appeared to have provided the visitor victory with a breathtaking left-footed strike on 89 minutes, but Craig Dawson salvaged a cherished place for the Hornets with an acrobatic overhead kick intention just a minute later on.