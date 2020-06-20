Police detain armed man in close proximity to Robert E. Lee monument in Virginia

Men and women stand all over the statue of Accomplice basic Albert Pike soon after it was toppled by protesters on June 19 in Washington. Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Photographs

Protesters in Washington DC toppled the statue of Accomplice basic Albert Pike on Friday, in accordance to reporting from CNN affiliate WJLA.

The statue stood in the city’s Judiciary Square community.

A online video confirmed the monument teetering with yellow ropes tied all-around it ahead of it hit the ground at around 11.15 p.m. ET.

Minutes later on the statue was witnessed lying in the grass, burning and covered in graffiti. Protesters appeared to take turns adding products to the fire as the statue burned.

“It is really just about a indicator of equalism, now we’re acquiring back again our freedom and our legal rights, symbolizing folks you know, stand for us, stand for our society, not stand for issues that been passed in The us which is been seen as hateful,” a person protester at the scene explained to WJLA.

Law enforcement officers had been at the scene but did not try to arrest any of the protesters.

CNN has attained out to the Metropolitan Police Division of the District of Columbia for comment.

Donald Trump sharply criticized the DC police in excess of the demonstration.

“The D.C. Police are not undertaking their position as they check out a statue be ripped down & melt away,” the US president wrote on Twitter.

“These people must be instantly arrested. A disgrace to our State!”

Pike was the Confederate Indian commissioner and military commander of Indian Territory for the duration of the US Civil War, in accordance to the Oklahoma Historical Modern society.

Accomplice monuments have become a flashpoint for the Black Lives Matter protests. A 30-foot obelisk in the Atlanta suburb of Decatur was also eliminated just right before midnight Thursday immediately after a decide ordered its removing.