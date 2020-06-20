PGA Tour player Nick Watney withdraws from tournament immediately after tests beneficial for Covid-19

Watney, 39, withdrew from the RBC Heritage match in Hilton Head, South Carolina, on Friday ahead of the next spherical.

Watney had analyzed negative for the virus when he arrived at the occasion, but was tested once more on Friday soon after he said that he had signs or symptoms steady with the health issues, in accordance to the PGA Tour

He traveled privately to the event, which commenced on Thursday, and was not on the constitution flight presented by the PGA Tour, the business said.

“Nick will have the PGA Tour’s comprehensive assistance all through his self-isolation and recovery period of time beneath CDC guidelines,” the PGA Tour claimed in a assertion.

“For the well being and nicely-staying of all associated with the match and those inside of the community, the TOUR has started utilizing its response plan in consultation with professional medical authorities together with doing the job with those who may perhaps have had close speak to with Nick.” Watney, a 5-time winner on the PGA Tour, performed with fellow Americans Vaughn Taylor and Luke List in the very first spherical, carding a a few-above-par 74, effectively off the speed. A total of 369 people today, such as gamers, caddies and important personnel, were tested for Covid-19 right before the match commenced, the PGA Tour said. All people checks were negative. The PGA Tour declined to comment further more, and questioned that information businesses and admirers highly regarded Watney’s privacy. The Heritage tournament is the second to be held given that the resumption of the PGA Tour adhering to its suspension thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. It is getting played devoid of spectators and with strict protocols in position. READ Yankees' Aaron Hicks 'ready to play' if period starts in July American Daniel Berger gained very last week’s Charles Schwab Problem in Texas as the world’s leading golfers returned to competitiveness following a a few-thirty day period hiatus, with Watney also in action, lacking the reduce just after ending 5-over-par for his two rounds.

CNN’s Jill Martin contributed to this report.