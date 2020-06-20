New York governor presents remaining coronavirus briefing soon after ‘111 days of hell’

For 111 consecutive times, the from time to time combative and abrasive Cuomo sat ahead of PowerPoint slides and graphs of Covid-19 situations and hospitalizations in the epicenter of the pandemic in The us.

He lamented the loss of existence and praised well being treatment workers. He talked about his mother, his daughters and his brother, Chris, a CNN anchor who contracted the virus . He spoke with empathy and compassion at moments.

On Friday, he delivered his ultimate briefing with an deal with from his business office in the condition Capitol. No reporters were being present.

“Today, we have completed a entire 180, from worst to to start with,” he explained. “We are managing the virus far better than any state in the place and any country on the world.”