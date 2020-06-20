Mashrafe Mortaza, Ex-Bangladesh Skipper, Checks Good For Coronavirus: Report

Former Bangladesh Captain Mashrafe Mortaza Tests Positive For Coronavirus: Report

Mashrafe Mortaza experienced stepped down as Bangladesh ODI captain before this yr.© AFP


Previous Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza has analyzed positive for COVID-19, turning out to be the second large-profile cricketer to be contaminated with the fatal virus. Last week, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi experienced analyzed optimistic for the contagious ailment. Mortaza was reportedly unwell for the final pair of times and tested positive for the contagious ailment on Friday. He is at the moment in self-isolation at his home.  “He has been suffering from fever for two times. COVID-19 take a look at was done on Friday and we bought the outcome nowadays. He has been found constructive. He is now staying in isolation at home in Dhaka. Be sure to pray for him,” Masrhafe’s younger brother Morsalin Bin Mortaza advised United News of Bangladesh (UNB). 

In accordance to regional media, some of Mortaza’s family members experienced examined good earlier. 

Mortaza, who is also a member of Bangladesh parliament, was really energetic with his philanthropic actions amid the pandemic, lending a supporting hand to his natives in his hometown and constituency Narail. 

Moreover Mortaza, former Bangladesh cricketer Nafees Iqbal, who is the elder brother of ODI captain Tamim Iqbal, has also examined positive for coronavirus. 

The Daily Star newspaper documented that Nafees himself verified that he has contracted the fatal virus and is at the moment in household isolation in Chittagong. 

Nafees Iqbal, a appropriate-handed opening batsman, manufactured his debut for Bangladesh in 2003 but has been out of the countrywide reckoning given that 2006. 

The 34-year-old performed 11 Assessments and 16 ODIs for Bangladesh, scoring 518 and 309 runs respectively. Previous thirty day period, Bangladesh’s progress mentor and previous very first-course cricketer Ashiqur Rahman experienced analyzed optimistic for the dreaded virus. 

More than 100,000 individuals have been contaminated so much in Bangladesh. Earlier 3 Pakistan cricketers — Afridi, Taufeeq Umar and Zafar Sarfaraz — experienced examined for optimistic the virus. 

