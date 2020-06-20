Immediately after Liquor Obligation, Punjab Teachers Deployed To End Unlawful Sand Mining

A police group will accompany the instructors at the checkpoints (Representational)

Chandigarh:

About 40 Punjab authorities teachers will now guard notable checkpoints of Phagwara in Kapurthala district in between 9 pm and 1 am to halt illegal sand mining in the place, the state government mentioned in an get.

This order arrives a month after the point out revoked a similar get that deployed 24 college lecturers to guard distilleries in Gurdaspur.

Academics will be posted at popular law enforcement checkpoints in Kapurthala district’s Phagwara metropolis to halt illegal sand mining, the new buy states.

Phagwara’s Sub-Divisional Magistrate and senior officials of civil and police administration, in a communication exchange, have been educated that the academics will be posted at the checkpoints involving 9pm and 1am and will be accompanied by a law enforcement crew.

Contacting the purchase “shameful”, Shiromani Akali Dal (Unfortunate) has slammed the Congress govt in the state for involving govt lecturers in non-teaching pursuits.

Occasion spokesperson and former Training Minister of Punjab Daljit Singh Cheema tweeted: “Following distilleries now Punjab govt deputes teachers at a variety of police nakas to cease sand mining. Timings from 9 PM to 1 AM. One particular fails to recognize that why time and once again govt is exposing instructors to liquor & sand mafia? This shameful order should really be withdrawn instantly.”

Past thirty day period, the Punjab govt was massively criticised for a controversial get issued by the business office of the Gurdaspur deputy commissioner that deployed 24 lecturers at liquor factories to hold an eye on the provide of alcoholic beverages and was forced to revoke the purchase.

“The officer who passed the orders ought to confront motion. Sale of liquor is not the only point that the Congress government need to be obsessed with,” Daljit Singh Cheema experienced explained.